Rodrigo Maia comunicou a Alan Rick que não vai participar de ato do DEM hoje à noite

Luciano Tavares, da redação ac24horas 25/08/2017 13:33:18

O presidente da Câmara dos Deputados, Rodrigo Maia (DEM), não participará do ato de filiação de seu colega Alan Rick, na noite desta sexta-feira, 25, no Affa Jardim, em Rio Branco. Ele justificou por telefone a Alan que os muitos compromissos com pautas diversas na Câmara não permitirão sua agenda no Acre.

O presidente nacional do DEM, senador Agripino Maia (RN), esteve pela manhã em Rio Branco. Ele com concedeu entrevista coletiva na sede do partido, na avenida Nações Unidas, ao lado de Alan e do presidente do DEM no Acre, Tião Bocalom. Também concedeu entrevista a TVs locais. Agripino não estará à noite no Affa porque participará de um casamento em Natal, sua cidade.

Por outro lado, o ato de filiação de Alan ao DEM vai contar com a presença do líder do partido na Câmara, deputado federal Efraim Filho (PB).