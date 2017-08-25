Ac24Horas - Portal de notícias do Acre

Rio Branco, Acre, 25 de agosto de 2017

Revelação de Lourival Marques sobre Peixes da Amazônia causa transtornos dentro da FPA

Da redação ac24horas 25/08/2017 16:09:51

[yottie id="1"]

Veja Também


Ac24Horas – Portal de notícias do Acre

Revelação de Lourival Marques sobre Peixes da Amazônia causa transtornos dentro da FPA

SHARE TWEET

Curta o Ac24horas no Facebook!

Desse jeito você fica sempre bem informado com as principais matérias do nosso jornal.


Fechar esta janela

Curta o ac24horas no Facebook

Assim não perde nenhuma das principais notícias do Acre!