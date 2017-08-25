Ac24Horas - Portal de notícias do Acre

Rio Branco, Acre, 25 de agosto de 2017

Prefeitura de Plácido de castro paga o salário dos servidores nesta sexta-feira, 25

Da redação ac24horas 25/08/2017 10:38:24

O prefeito Gedeon Barros (PSDB) anunciou através de suas redes sociais o pagamento do salário de agosto do funcionalismo municipal de Plácido de Castro, nesta sexta-feira, dia 25.

“É compromisso nosso tratar os servidores com respeito e responsabilidade, e mesmo sabendo que é nossa obrigação, me sinto feliz  em dizer que o salário do mês de agosto já estará na conta dos funcionários nesta sexta-feira.”

O prefeito disse que continuará buscando tirar a prefeitura das inadimplências que encontrou dos anos anteriores à sua gestão.

