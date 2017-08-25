Ac24Horas - Portal de notícias do Acre

Rio Branco, Acre, 25 de agosto de 2017

Policia Civil do Acre apreende carga de pólvora sem documentação obrigatória

Assessoria 25/08/2017 22:53:03

A Polícia Civil apreendeu no final da tarde desta sexta-feira, 25, no posto fiscal da física com estado de Rondônia, uma carga contendo 250 kg de pólvora . A carga é oriunda do Estado de Minas Gerais e tinha como destino um comércio da Capital acreana.

O transporte da carga não seguia nenhum procedimento exigido pela norma R-105 que regulamenta o transporte de material explosivo.

A carreta que transportava o material explosivo foi conduzida até a delegacia de flagrante para os devidos procedimentos.

O motorista, Rodrigo Cesar de Oliveira, 41, será autuado em flagrante pelo artigo nº 16, parágrafo único, Inciso 3º do Estatuto do Desarmamento que prevê pena de três a seis anos de reclusão.

A carga apreendida será encaminhada ao 4º Batalhão de Infantaria e Selva (4º BIS) que dará destino adequado dentro dos moldes regulamentados na legislação Brasileira.

[yottie id="1"]

Veja Também


Ac24Horas – Portal de notícias do Acre

Policia Civil do Acre apreende carga de pólvora sem documentação obrigatória

SHARE TWEET

Curta o Ac24horas no Facebook!

Desse jeito você fica sempre bem informado com as principais matérias do nosso jornal.


Fechar esta janela

Curta o ac24horas no Facebook

Assim não perde nenhuma das principais notícias do Acre!