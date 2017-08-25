Ac24Horas - Portal de notícias do Acre

Rio Branco, Acre, 25 de agosto de 2017

Nova etapa do Mais Médicos só tem uma vaga para o Acre

Da redação ac24horas 25/08/2017 12:31:40

O Acre tem direito a apenas um médico na próxima seleção do programa Mais Médicos. A vaga é para trabalhar nas aldeias indígenas do Estado.  As 1.410 vagas remanescentes do atual edital de reposição do Programa estão sendo disputadas por 1.985 médicos com diplomas obtidos fora do país que tiveram a inscrição validada. Os profissionais têm até esta terça-feira (22) para escolher, por meio do site do sistema do Programa, as localidades de preferência entre as vagas disponíveis em 829 municípios e 9 Distritos Sanitários Especiais Indígenas (DSEIs).

Veja a relação de regiões contempladas em http://portalarquivos.saude.gov.br/images/pdf/2017/agosto/21/Vagas-para-2-fase_18Ago17_NTI.pdf
Ac24Horas – Portal de notícias do Acre

Nova etapa do Mais Médicos só tem uma vaga para o Acre

