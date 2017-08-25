Ac24Horas - Portal de notícias do Acre

“Não passarão a perna no PSDB impunemente”

Luis Carlos Moreira Jorge 25/08/2017 14:15:02

“Eu acredito na palavra do senador Gladson Cameli (PP) de que caberá ao PSDB indicar o seu vice”. A afirmação foi feita esta manhã ao BLOG DO CRICA pelo deputado federal Major Rocha (PSDB) que, defende a indicação do nome este ano: “discordo dos que querem empurrar escolha para 2018 e deixar um debate aberto e o candidato sangrando até lá”. Rocha advertiu que, se o PMDB e o PP acham que retardando a indicação vão fazer uma manobra para eles indicarem o vice estão enganados. “Não passarão a perna no PSDB impunemente”, advertiu.

Rocha pincelou outra situação: “estou também analisando de novo com muito carinho a minha candidatura ao Senado”. Diz que foi incentivado pelo presidente do PSDB, senador Tasso Jereissati, a não abrir mão em hipótese alguma da disputa de senador por ser do interesse partidário ter mais um nome no Senado. “Foi uma conversa boa com o presidente Tasso, que prometeu toda ajuda de estrutura para a minha campanha. Se ele continuar na direção nacional do PSDB, vou ter que seguir a orientação do partido de ir para a eleição de senador”, concluiu. Mas se não for, o PSDB não abre mão de apontar o vice, pontuou. 
