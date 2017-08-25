Ac24Horas - Portal de notícias do Acre

Rio Branco, Acre, 25 de agosto de 2017

Motocicleta e arma de agente penitenciário assassinado no Bujari foram levadas

Da Redação 25/08/2017 13:30:17

O delegado Pedro Henrique Resende confirmou durante entrevista concedida nesta sexta-feira (25), que foram levadas a motocicleta e a arma do agente penitenciário Humberto Furtado, de 30 anos, assassinado com tiro na cabeça, no Bujari.

Dos objetos levados no crime, apenas a moto foi recuperada. Pedro Resende informou ainda, que pessoas foram conduzidas para prestar depoimento na delegacia, mas, ninguém foi preso ainda pela materialidade do assassinato do agenpen.

O presidente da Associação dos Agentes Penitenciários, José Janes, acredita que o agepen tenha sido vítima de uma emboscada. “Infelizmente é mais um dos nossos que se vai, um servidor honesto, trabalhador que estudava bastante”, enfatiza.

Humberto Furtado havia passado no concurso da Polícia Civil e estava passando pelo processo seletivo. “É lamentável o ocorrido é preciso que o governo de uma resposta a altura pois um servidor como esse vai fazer falta no sistema Penitenciário”, finaliza José Janes.

