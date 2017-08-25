Ac24Horas - Portal de notícias do Acre

Governo federal libera R$ 1,7 milhão de emendas da deputada Jéssica Sales para saúde de seis municípios

A deputada federal Jéssica Sales (PMDB) informou na manhã desta sexta-feira (25), que o governo federal liberou mais de R$ 1,7 milhões de emendas parlamentares de sua autoria ao Orçamento 2017. Os recursos do Fundo Nacional de Saúde atenderão as necessidades de seis municípios acreanos na área de atenção básica de saúde.

Segundo a parlamentar, o dinheiro já estaria na conta das prefeituras. O município de Manoel Urbano recebeu R$ 100 mil. Porto Walter tem R$ 251.769,00 disponível. Rodrigues Alves conta com R$ 500 mil. Marechal Thaumaturgo vai investir R$ 400 mil. Cruzeiro do Sul tem disponível R$ 300 mil e Tarauacá recebeu R$ 150 mil.

“Os recursos estão à disposição das prefeituras para serem aplicados na manutenção das Unidades Básicas. O custo com material consumido nos postos de saúde é elevado por isso, a ajuda financeira através de emendas parlamentares é sempre bem recebida pelos gestores que sofrem com a crise econômica”, destaca a deputada Jéssica Sales.

A parlamentar informa ainda que o valor repassado aos municípios foi o total da emenda, diferente de anos anteriores quando eram parcelados em seis vezes. “Este montante liberado pelo Ministério da Saúde chega aos municípios para garantir um serviço de qualidade aos usuários da atenção básica”, finaliza Jéssica Sales.

