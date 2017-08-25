Ac24Horas - Portal de notícias do Acre

Rio Branco, Acre, 25 de agosto de 2017

Gladson evita falar sobre vice em ato de filiação de Alan Rick ao DEM, mas Bocalom não foge do assunto: “A oposição não pode empurrar essa escolha com a barriga”

Luciano Tavares, da redação ac24horas 25/08/2017 22:47:03

O pastor Daniel Batistela abriu com uma oração o evento no Affa Jardim, em Rio Branco, que marcou o ato de filiação do deputado federal Alan Rick ao Democratas, na noite desta sexta-feira, 25.

Mas não foi dessa vez, como esperava o insistente DEM, que Alan recebeu a “bênção” da pré-candidatura a vice-governador de Gladson Cameli. O senador do PP compareceu ao ato e em seu discurso disse indiretamente que a vaga não será uma escolha dele, ao contrário, partirá de um entendimento dos partidos de oposição. Gladson completou: “Meu futuro está nas mãos de nosso Senhor. Alan você é fundamental. Que Deus te abençoe. Faço um apelo a todos os partidos para andarmos unidos em todos esse estado. Não depende de mim, depende de todos”.

Em seu discurso, Bocalom contrariou Gladson e acrescentou que a oposição “não pode empurrar com a barriga” a escolha de vice na chapa majoritária da oposição. “Precisamos montar essa chapa. Não podemos deixar para o ano que vem.”

Já Alan Rick usou o texto bíblico do evangelho de Mateus que traz um paradoxo entre o “julgo” de Jesus e dos fariseus para discursar contra o governo petista do Acre. “Um governo de opressão, de perseguição. Governo que nós vamos derrotar em 2018. Estamos cansados e sobrecarregados desse governo do mal”, disparou.

O evento foi carregado de discursos longos com os dirigentes reafirmando que o DEM “é um partido que defende a vida, a família e propriedade”.

Estavam presentes na festa do DEM todas as principais lideranças da oposição no Acre.

