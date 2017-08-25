Farinha de mandioca produzida no município de Cruzeiro do Sul recebe Indicação de Procedência do governo federal

Da redação ac24horas 25/08/2017 12:10:44

A farinha de mandioca de Cruzeiro do Sul recebeu do governo federal a Indicação de Procedência, medida que restringe o uso do nome “Farinha de Cruzeiro do Sul” aos produtores e prestadores de serviços da região (em geral, organizados em entidades representativas). Ao longo dos anos, a tradição foi passada de pais para filhos e os produtores de farinha adotaram o nome “Cruzeiro do Sul” para se referir à farinha de qualidade, crocante, bem torrada e com um sabor próprio.

A espécie “Indicação de Procedência” se refere ao nome de um país, cidade ou região conhecido como centro de extração, produção ou fabricação de determinado produto ou de prestação de determinado serviço.

A concessão foi publicada na Revista da Propriedade Industrial (RPI), no dia 22 de agosto, para a Central das Cooperativas dos Produtores Familiares do Vale do Juruá. A produção de farinha é uma atividade artesanal de agricultores familiares da região do Juruá, iniciada no início do século 20 no município de Cruzeiro do Sul. A região delimitada abrange os municípios de Mâncio Lima, Rodrigues Alves, Cruzeiro do Sul, Porto Walter e Marechal Thaumaturgo. A IG da farinha de mandioca de Cruzeiro do Sul se junta a outros 44 registros de produtos nacionais como Indicação de Procedência e aos dez concedidos como Denominação de Origem.

O registro permite delimitar uma área geográfica onde se produz a farinha com a qualidade avaliada e reconhecida.