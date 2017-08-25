Ac24Horas - Portal de notícias do Acre

Motofretes bloqueiam trecho da avenida em protesto contra as abordagens da Rbtrans

João Renato Jácome 25/08/2017 17:48:04

Um grupo de motofretes bloqueou no fim da tarde desta sexta-feira, dia 25, parte da Avenida Antonio da Rocha Viana, no Bosque, nas proximidades do Supermercado Mercale. Eles protestam contra as abordagens cotidianos dos agentes das Superintendência de Transportes e Trânsito (Rbtrans).

André Araújo, um dos manifestantes, alega que os profissionais estão sendo “perseguidos” a mando do prefeito de Rio Branco, Marcus Alexandre Viana (PT). Um motocicleta chegou a ser incendiada em meio às abordagens dos agentes de trânsito, que queriam lrvr um dos veículos apreendidos. Um moto foi colocada sobre o caminhão guincho.

Com o pretexto, os motofretes deixaram o trânsito bloqueado nos dois sentidos: tanto entre o Centro/Bairro (parcialmente), como Bairro/Centro, totalmente bloqueado. “O que a gente quer é que os agentes da Rbtrans parem de nos perseguir, e nos deixem trabalhar. Nós só queremos paz para alimentar nossas famílias. Ninguém aguenta mais tanta perseguição”, diz André Araújo.

Esse não é o primeiro protesto dos trabalhadores. Outro cinco protestos com interdições de vias e ocupação da Câmara Municipal e da entrada da Prefeitura de Rio Branco já foram realizados pelos trabalhadores que pedem, há pelo menos um ano, que a Rbtrans autoriza o transporte de passageiros, e não apenas de cargas.

