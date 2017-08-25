Ac24Horas - Portal de notícias do Acre

Rio Branco, Acre, 25 de agosto de 2017

PM é mobilizada para retirar motofretes de avenida após protesto e moto incendiada

João Renato Jácome 25/08/2017 18:49:20

Dezenas de policiais militares já estão na Avenida Antonio da Rocha Viana, no Boque, onde devem, a qualquer momento retirar os manifestantes que bloqueiam a avenida que é uma das principais de Rio Branco. Eles interditaram a via no fim da tarde desta sexta-feira, dia 25, em pretexto ao que chama de “perseguição” por parte dos agentes da Superintendência de Transportes e Trânsito (Rbtrans).

Segundo os trabalhadores, uma ordem da Prefeitura de Rio Branco para Rbtrans determinou que as abordagens contra os motofretes fossem intensificadas, o que, nesta sexta, acabou com um veículo incendiado e outro apreendido pelos agentes do órgão municipal. Eles alegam que a apreensões ocorreram de forma ilegal.

Após uma hora de protesto, nenhum representante da Prefeitura havia chegado à avenida, bem em frente ao Supermercado Mercale, onde o trânsito foi bloqueado pelo motofretistas. Agendes da Rbtrans também não quiseram gravar entrevista. Os manifestantes alegam que só liberam a avenida quando a motocicleta for entregue ao proprietário.

Com o pretexto, os motofretes deixaram o trânsito bloqueado nos dois sentidos: tanto entre o Centro/Bairro (parcialmente), como Bairro/Centro, totalmente bloqueado. “O que a gente quer é que os agentes da Rbtrans parem de nos perseguir, e nos deixem trabalhar. Nós só queremos paz para alimentar nossas famílias. Ninguém aguenta mais tanta perseguição”, diz o motofrete André Araújo.

